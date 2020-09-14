Annual Rory O'Connor Award presented at EuroSPI 2020 Conference

At the 2020 EuroSPI conference held at the University of Applied Sciences in Düsseldorf last week (and concurrently online), the annual Rory O’Connor Award for Research Excellence was presented to Kathleen Wolfram of Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, UK for work entitled “Recognizing the Types of Software Assets and its impact on Asset Reuse”. This award has an associated prize sponsored by ISCN, the organisers of the EuroSPI conference series, and is supported by DCU, Lero - the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software and the American Society for Quality (ASQ). Professor Rory O'Connor, former Head of School of Computing in DCU, was a distinguished international software researcher who was for many years the EuroSPI Proceedings Editor.