DCU Ethics and Privacy Week
This week DCU is holding its first Ethics and Privacy week, hosted by the Faculty of Engineering and Computing. It marks the first year of our new MA in Data Protection and Privacy Law, jointly hosted with the School of Law and Government. A seres of four lunchtime events was planned, drawing in academics from across the faculties of Humanties, Business, Education and Engineering and Computing. Attendance is aimed at all staff and students. Sign up here to attend.
