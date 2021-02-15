DCU Ethics and Privacy Week 2021 - Online

The School of Computing and the School of Theology Philosophy and Music have orgainised DCU 'Ethics and Privacy Week 2021' which will take place from Feb 22nd – Feb 25th and will feature four lunchtime webinars on wide ranging topics from Data Ethics in Data Science to the Social and Legal aspects of Genetics Data Collection. The series of lectures will bring together a variety of experts from DCU and beyond to discuss the current issues and responsibilities related to ethics and privacy.

As these issues are relevant to all, everyone is welcome to attend. The webinars will take place at 1pm everyday

-Monday, February 22nd: Data Ethics in Data Science, the SSIX Project Experience.

-Tuesday, February 23rd: Seek and ye shall find bias: ethical issues in social science research employing big data.

-Wednesday, February 24th: Ethical Data Design for Older People.

-Thursday, February 25th: Genetic Data Collection and Analysis: Privacy implications for society based on individual rights decisions.

For more information, and to register, please click here: https://bit.ly/3tNIz99