Undergraduate Student's Papers Accepted for EuroSPI 2020 Conference

The School of Computing is delighted to announce that two groups of final year undergraduate students have had their CA4004 (Software Engineering: Process, Principles & Methods) research papers accepted for publication in a leading international conference, scheduled for September 2020. The peer review process can be challenging and only very high quality submissions generally make it successfully through the process. This is an excellent achievement for undergraduate level, we congratulate the students on the very high quality of their work. The papers and students are as follows:

A Multivocal Literature Review of Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) Infrastructures & Implications for Software Developers.

Jake Grogan, Connor Mulready, James McDermott, Martynas Urbanavicius

Agile Software Development: Do we really calculate the costs? A multivocal literature review.

Aidan Fogarty, Aaron Edgeworth, Oishín Smith, Michael Dowling

Both papers have been accepted for publication in the Proceedings of the 27th European and Asian Conference on Systems, Software and Services Process Improvement (EuroSPI 2020), Springer CCIS Vol. 1251, 9-11 September 2020, Dusseldorf, Germany.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr. Paul Clarke (CA4004 module coordinator) states that "These publications are a terrific achievement for the students involved and it speaks to the very high standard in their research work as part of CA4004. We are very proud that our students are performing at this elevated level and we wish them every success in the future. Perhaps they will stay with us or even return at a later point to undertake higher level research and education. Excellent work from committed and talented students."

Very well done!