Visit of the family of Late Prof. Tony Moynihan to DCU

Today, the School of Computing welcomed a visit of the family of Late Prof. Tony Moynihan to view the honorary plaque and award in his memory.

Prof. Tony Moynihan was one of the founding members of the School of Computer Applications back in the days of NIHE. With his previous significant industrial experience of software development, he helped craft one of the first Software Engineering degrees in the country.

He successfully brought the first EU-funded project to NIHE called ESPRIT and went on to establish with Michael Ryan, Renaat Verbruggen and others the Irish Centre for Software Engineering in DCU, now in the Ryan academy. This helped establish Lero, the Irish Software Engineering research centre now spread in institutions across the country.

His legacy remains in the strength of all of these Software Engineering strands and the excellent reputation of the many graduates that he guided out into the

world.

The annual Tony Moynihan Award will be presented to the undergraduate student who achieves the highest project mark in the CA degree. The first award went to Russell Brady who graduated in 2019.